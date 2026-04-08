South Korea initiates push for release of vessels in Strait of Hormuz

South Korea's presidential Blue House said on Wednesday that the government would do its best to ensure the country's ships can pass through the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible based on conditions created under a two-week ceasefire agreed between the US and Iran, local media reported.

South Korea would consult with shipping companies and accelerate communication with related countries to ensure the passage of the ships, the reports said.

South Korea's maritime ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that authorities discussed with local shippers ways to help their vessels pass through the strait.