So much for global warming: ships stranded in Baltic Sea in worst ice conditions since 2011

A number of cargo vessels have reportedly become stranded in the Baltic Sea after the region expected its worst winter ice conditions in 15 years.

The harsh conditions have impacted shipping in a number of countries since late February, thus requiring available icebreakers including those from Russia to work full-time to ensure safe navigation.

In Finland, for instance, the country's Transport Infrastructure Agency has reported that several ships transiting Finnish territorial waters as well as international waters off the country have become stranded as a result of ice buildup caused by extremely low temperatures in the Gulf of Finland.