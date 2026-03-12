Ships must coordinate with Iran's navy to pass through Strait of Hormuz, foreign ministry says

Ships must coordinate with Iran's navy to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, the country's foreign ministry spokesperson said in comments carried by the Mehr news agency on Thursday.

Iran will fight on and keep the Strait of Hormuz shut as leverage against the United States and Israel, new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said on Thursday in defiant first comments attributed to him since he succeeded his slain father.

"The security of the Strait of Hormuz is of vital importance to Iran, because the country’s security is tied to the security of the region. With the longest coastlines on the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, Iran has always borne costs to protect this strategic waterway," said Esmaeil Baghaei, the spokesperson.