Ships and cargoes worth $125b held up by Hormuz closure

Around 1,150 cargo-carrying ships with an estimated vessel and freight value of $125 billion and as many as 20,000 seafarers are waiting to resume operations in the Persian Gulf after the Iran war shut the Strait of Hormuz, Allianz Research said on Wednesday.

"Even if the US and Iran agreement holds and the Strait of Hormuz is reopened properly, solid assurances of safe passage will be required, involving the international community, particularly if traffic is to return to its pre-war levels, up to as many as 140 vessels a day," the Munich-based insurance group said.

Marine insurance cover has been available throughout the conflict with increased premiums, Allianz said.