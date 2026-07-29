Shipping traffic through Bab el-Mandeb surges to weekly high

Thirty-nine commodity ships passed through the Bab el-Mandeb strait on Tuesday, the highest number since July 19, while five transited on Wednesday, preliminary shipping data showed, with only a few transiting through the Strait of Hormuz.

Two of the five ships exiting the Bab el-Mandeb on July 29 were carrying crude oil, including very large crude carrier (VLCC) Sophia and the Aframax tanker Ocean Laureate.

Separately, of the 39 ships passing through on July 28, 20 ships entered the strait while 17 exited, according to ship-tracking data from analytics firm Kpler.