Safe and sustainable passage through the Strait of Hormuz is what top shipping companies require before the world's sees much oil or cargo leave or enter the Persian Gulf, two top sector executives said on Wednesday.

"Two weeks ago when the ceasefire, said to be temporary, came into picture, we thought there was hope. But in reality, the agreement was not translated into the safety and passage (of the vessels)," Jotaro Tamura, chief executive of Japan's Mitsui OSK Lines, told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the Singapore Maritime Week conference.

MOL is one the world's largest shipping companies and the top owner of oil and liquefied normalisation natural gas tankers.

Questions about safety would remain even if the strait reopens, Tamura added.