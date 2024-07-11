Shipping associations cite inadequacies in IMO's Carbon Intensity Indicator scheme

Shipping associations BIMCO, Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), Intercargo, Intertanko, InterManager, and the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) recently issued a joint policy statement calling on the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to amend its current Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) system to avoid unintended consequences that are contradictory to reducing overall greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The IMO has already received 78 proposals submitted by every sector of shipping, also calling for amendment to the CII. In addition, the above associations are calling for those who are considering the CII rating as a potential for decision making in the future to work closely with shipowners and flag administrators to determine whether the CII rating accurately reflects a ship’s environmental performance before making decisions.