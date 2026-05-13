SFL Corporation secures Q1 2026 profit despite revenue dip

Shipowner SFL Corporation reported a net income of $26 million for the first quarter of 2026. Total operating revenue reached $174 million during the period, representing a decrease from the approximately $176 million reported in the final quarter of 2025.

SFL stated that shipping activities accounted for approximately 87 per cent of this figure while energy provided the remaining 13 per cent.

The company reported its contracted fixed rate charter backlog stood at $3.7 billion as of March 31. This portfolio has a weighted remaining term of 6.3 years and is primarily comprised of "investment-grade" customers.