Samsung Heavy Industries had underreported workplace mishaps, South Korea labour ministry reveals

Data recently published by South Korea's Ministry of Employment and Labour (MOEL) revealed that local shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) had not fulfilled its obligation to report workplace accidents more than twice over a period of three years.

According to South Korean media, SHI is one of 18 local companies that have been cited by the MOEL for failing to report workplace accidents at least two times between 2021 and 2023.

In the case of SHI, two accidents that occurred at its Geoje shipyard during the stated period were discovered to have been underreported.