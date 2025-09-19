Samsung Heavy Industries had underreported workplace mishaps, South Korea labour ministry reveals
Data recently published by South Korea's Ministry of Employment and Labour (MOEL) revealed that local shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) had not fulfilled its obligation to report workplace accidents more than twice over a period of three years.
According to South Korean media, SHI is one of 18 local companies that have been cited by the MOEL for failing to report workplace accidents at least two times between 2021 and 2023.
In the case of SHI, two accidents that occurred at its Geoje shipyard during the stated period were discovered to have been underreported.
Article 57 of South Korea's Industrial Safety and Health Act requires employers to report to the MOEL whenever a worker dies or sustains an injury requiring more than three days of medical leave. Violation of this rule carries a fine of up to KRW15 million (US$11,000).
Accidents have continued to occur at SHI's facilities despite the company's claims that it has been implementing appropriate measures such as HSE management and reducing lost time injury rate.
Local media said that two notable accidents that had occurred in SHI's facilities in this year alone resulted in one individual suffering fatal injuries and another suffering a traumatic limb amputation. The victims in both instances were employees of subcontractors.