Samsung Heavy Industries posts record profit growth in Q3

South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) recently posted its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, during which it achieved an operating profit of KRW238.1 billion (US$200 million), a nearly two-fold increase from KRW119.8 billion (US$83 million) from Q3 2024.

The company's net profit in Q3 2025 meanwhile reached KRW140.3 billion (US$98 million), an increase of nearly 97 per cent from the same period last year. Sales rose 8.5 per cent to KRW7.812 trillion (US$5.4 billion) from the Q3 2024 figure.