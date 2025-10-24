Samsung Heavy Industries posts record profit growth in Q3

South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) recently posted its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, during which it achieved an operating profit of KRW238.1 billion (US$200 million), a nearly two-fold increase from KRW119.8 billion (US$83 million) from Q3 2024.
The company's net profit in Q3 2025 meanwhile reached KRW140.3 billion (US$98 million), an increase of nearly 97 per cent from the same period last year. Sales rose 8.5 per cent to KRW7.812 trillion (US$5.4 billion) from the Q3 2024 figure.
SHI attributed the higher operating profit to an increase in sales of high-margin offshore vessels amid a drop in sales of low-cost containerships.
SHI added that it expects its sales for the entire year of 2025 will exceed KRW10.5 trillion (US$7.3 billion), which it had set as its target during its guidance announced earlier this year. The company expects this will result from the increase in the orders of ships during the post-2023 ship price upcycle.