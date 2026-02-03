Russia awards $65m in subsidies for sea transport to Kaliningrad

The Russian Government, through the Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transportation (Rosmorrechflot), has identified 107 maritime transport organisations that will receive subsidies from the federal budget.

The subsidies are for companies engaged in the transport of goods to and from the Kaliningrad region on Russia's Baltic Sea coast.

RUB5 billion (US$65 million) will be awarded to the eligible organisations throughout 2026. The total amount is RUB1 billion (US$13 million) higher than what was awarded in the previous year.