Russia awards $65m in subsidies for sea transport to Kaliningrad

The Russian Government, through the Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transportation (Rosmorrechflot), has identified 107 maritime transport organisations that will receive subsidies from the federal budget.
The subsidies are for companies engaged in the transport of goods to and from the Kaliningrad region on Russia's Baltic Sea coast.
RUB5 billion (US$65 million) will be awarded to the eligible organisations throughout 2026. The total amount is RUB1 billion (US$13 million) higher than what was awarded in the previous year.
A total of 121 companies from within Kaliningrad and other regions submitted applications from January 15 to January 26, 2026. Only companies that operate mixed river-sea cargo vessels and road and rail ferries were allowed to participate.
Following the selection of eligible companies, Rosmorrechflot will finalise agreements with each of the recipients. The recipients will then submit the required supporting documents to facilitate the transfer of funds.
The government expects subsidies will help make sea transport of goods to and from Kaliningrad a more attractive alternative to road and rail transport.