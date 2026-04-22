Risk appetite divides Asian and Western shipping in Strait of Hormuz

Asian ship owners might begin to sail through the Strait of Hormuz soon amid a fragile US-Iran ceasefire as they have a higher risk tolerance and can manage paying tolls unlike sanctions-complying Western firms, shipping executives said at the FT Commodities Global Summit on Wednesday.

Hundreds of tankers and other ships have been stuck inside the Middle East gulf unable to cross the strait since the end of February, hitting global oil and liquefied gas supply in the world's largest ever energy supply disruption.

Some tankers and cargo ships managed to escape the Persian Gulf last Saturday, but Iran quickly pulled the plug on the move by firing shots and telling other vessels to return to the gulf. At least three container ships were hit by gunfire in the strait on Wednesday.