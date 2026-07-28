Red Sea sees surge in traffic as US-Iran negotiations offer hope

The number of vessels passing through Bab el-Mandeb rose to 28 on Monday, a four-day high, while traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained low, according to Kpler shipping data, amid optimism about a potential resolution to the US-Iran conflict.

Traffic was still below the month's peak of 46 vessels recorded on July 14, the data showed.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Washington's negotiations with Iran were progressing and could lead to a resolution, but warned that military action could restart if the talks collapsed. Iran issued similar comments about retaliation.

Out of 12 vessels that entered the Red Sea on Monday, four were oil tankers, based on the data at 05:12 GMT on Tuesday. One was a very large crude carrier (VLCC), two were Suezmax tankers and the fourth was an Aframax tanker.