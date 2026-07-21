Red Sea route blockade risks adding strain to global economy

A successful effort by Yemen's Houthis to shut the Bab el-Mandeb Strait would strike at one of the world's most important oil shipping routes, potentially triggering a fresh surge in crude prices, disrupting fuel supplies and adding to strains on the global economy.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on Monday declared a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia, its military spokesperson said.

A closure of the Red Sea's southern gateway would remove a critical alternative route for the kingdom to the Strait of Hormuz and intensify fears of shortages.