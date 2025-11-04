Red Sea de-escalation fuels 14 per cent revenue rise for Suez Canal

Egypt’s Suez Canal revenues rose 14.2 per cent year-on-year between July and October, the canal authority said on Tuesday, citing calmer conditions in the Red Sea after a ceasefire in Gaza and a pick up in traffic through the vital waterway.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis launched more than 100 attacks on ships in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the Bab al-Mandab Strait that links them in 2023 and 2024 in what they described as solidarity with the Palestinians over Israel’s war in Gaza, prompting many shippers to switch to alternative routes.