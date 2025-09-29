Work begins on new 430-metre quay at Denmark's Aarhus Port

Construction has begun on a new 430-metre-long, 14-metre-deep quay at the Port of Aarhus in Denmark.
The project has been approved by the Danish Civil Aviation and Railway Authority. According to the Port of Aarhus, it is one of the last steps in the project to complete the Omniterminal, the port's new container terminal, which has been underway for many years.
The works will involve the installation of steel plates that will constitute the new quay.
The Port of Aarhus said that the upcoming quay facility has been designed in a way that would reduce the consumption of concrete without compromising robustness. In this way, the CO2 emissions of construction are reduced compared to traditional quay construction.
The quay is being built so that it would be ready to immediately set up shore power facilities for use by container vessels while berthed.
The Port of Aarhus expects the quay to be completed by the end of 2026.