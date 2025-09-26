Work begins on Bledisloe North wharf under $200m Auckland port upgrade

Port of Auckland has begun construction of the Bledisloe North wharf, the first stage in a nearly $200 million infrastructure programme aimed at increasing capacity for larger vessels and supporting cruise tourism.
The project, which was the first to be approved under New Zealand’s "fast track" programme, also includes the completion of Fergusson North wharf. According to Port of Auckland, the works are intended to enhance trade efficiency and accommodate growth in passenger vessel calls.
Roger Gray, Chief Executive of Port of Auckland, said the development would enable the port to handle bigger ships and provide long-term benefits for the city.
“One of the most exciting parts of this development is that this will make us big ship capable for cruise and containers,” he said.
Gray added that the company is also planning a new cruise terminal. He noted that the Bledisloe North wharf project would also help reduce congestion in the downtown ferry basin by offering alternative berthing options for cruise ships.
Port of Auckland said it held more than 150 stakeholder engagement sessions before applying for consent. Construction of the Bledisloe North wharf is expected to take between 14 and 16 months, with HEB named as the construction partner.