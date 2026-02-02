What Panama’s court ruling means for CK Hutchison port concessions

What we know

CK Hutchison, controlled by Hong Kong's richest man Li Ka-shing, announced a sale last March covering 43 ports in 23 countries, including two near the Panama Canal, to a group led by BlackRock and Italian Gianluigi Aponte's family-run shipping firm MSC.

After Beijing criticised the deal, the conglomerate said in July it was in talks to include a Chinese "major strategic investor" in the consortium.

Sources have said the Chinese investor is COSCO, and it was seeking a large stake, while the others were keen for it to be a minority shareholder, a position that became a sticking point in talks.

COSCO did not respond to a request for comment.

Shares of CK Hutchison have dropped more than eight per cent since the court's ruling, although it is still trading at its highest since June 2021. It is up nearly 60 per cent since the sale was announced, as investors banked it would earn the company more than $19 billion in cash.