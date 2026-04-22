Vopak reports lower profit and revenue in Q1 2026

Terminal operator Vopak reported a net profit of €85.1 million ($91.1 million) for the first quarter of 2026. This result decreased from the €99.8 million recorded during the same period in 2025.

Revenues for the quarter reached €333.2 million compared to €328.9 million in the previous year. The company stated this performance was supported by healthy demand for storage infrastructure services and a subsidiary occupancy rate of 91 per cent.

Excluding negative currency translation effects of €12 million, revenues increased by five per cent. These gains were driven by contributions from new growth projects and expansion in existing business lines.