Vopak lifts 2026 guidance as terminal demand remains strong

Storage terminal operator Vopak has raised its financial outlook for 2026 after reporting first-half results supported by strong terminal demand and growth project contributions.

The company reported a second-quarter net profit, including exceptional items, of €101 million ($116 million), down from €218.8 million in the corresponding period of 2025. First-half net profit totalled €186.4 million, compared with €318.6 million a year earlier.

According to the company, the decline was mainly due to a €111 million dilution gain recognised during the first half of 2025.