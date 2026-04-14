Vitol unit to invest $130m for South Africa fuel storage expansion

Vivo Energy, a subsidiary of global trader Vitol, is investing around $130 million to bulk up its fuel storage capacity in South Africa's major port city Durban along the east coast, a senior company executive said on Tuesday.

The investment, planned before the US-Israeli war with Iran upended global energy markets and choked off the Strait of Hormuz transit route, could help South Africa better weather future supply crises, said George Roberts, chief executive officer of Vivo Energy's local unit Engen.

Southern and East African countries including South Africa, which is a net importer of crude and refined petroleum products, are vulnerable to Middle East supply disruptions, analysts said, a problem exacerbated by inadequate infrastructure and storage capacity.