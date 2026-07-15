Vitol Bunkers launches commercial refueling services at Pakistan's Gwadar Port

Vitol Bunkers has announced the launching of commercial bunkering services at the Port of Gwadar in Pakistan, marking the first time such services have been available at the deepwater facility.
Under the new offering, Vitol said commercial vessels can now access high sulphur fuel oil, very low sulphur fuel oil, and low sulphur marine gasoil.
The service commencement follows an initial operation where the liquefied natural gas carrier Enugu was supplied with 2,500 tonnes of very low sulphur fuel oil.
This inaugural delivery was completed by the company's bunkering barge, Marine Ista, which conducted the transfer at the port.
Global Strategic Business Manager Ammar Hussaini expressed satisfaction with the expansion, noting that the firm can now provide fuels from important locations in Pakistan.
Hussaini added, "Gwadar port is a deepwater port which has benefited from significant investment, and we look forward to building our offering in this location and serving customers across the region."