Vitol and Glencore prepare formal bids for stake in Chevron's Singapore refinery

Global commodities traders Vitol and Glencore are expected to make formal bids for Chevron's 50 per cent stake in Singapore's second-largest refinery, five people familiar with the matter said.

The value of the entire refinery is estimated at roughly $1 billion, said one of the people who has direct knowledge of the sale. The Switzerland-based firms were shortlisted this month and Chevron is seeking to receive final binding bids during October, the person added.