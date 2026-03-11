VIDEO | Oman works to contain fire at Salalah port after drone strike

Oman's civil defence is working on containing a fire in fuel tanks at the country's Salalah port, Oman's state news agency reported on Wednesday, after drones struck oil storage facilities at the port.

The state news agency, citing Oman's civil defence, said that containing the fire "might take time", without providing further details.

Earlier on Wednesday, Oman's state TV said that drones struck fuel tanks in the port. Oman's state news agency said, citing an energy ministry official, that there has been no disruption to the continuity of oil supplies or petroleum derivatives in the country.

British maritime security firm Ambrey said that oil storage facilities were struck in the Omani port on Wednesday. No damage to merchant vessels was reported, Ambrey said. Maersk said on Wednesday that all operations at the Port of Salalah in Oman have been paused until further notice.