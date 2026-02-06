Victoria International Container Terminal extends operating contract at Port of Melbourne to 2066

International Container Terminal Services' (ICTSI) wholly owned subsidiary Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT) has secured a 26-year extension of its contract to operate and manage the Webb Dock East terminal at the Port of Melbourne in Australia.

The extension will see VICT continue to operate and manage the terminal until 2066.

This has moved the expiry date from 2040 and has resulted in a remaining contract life of 40 years at Australia’s largest general cargo and container port.