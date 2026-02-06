Victoria International Container Terminal extends operating contract at Port of Melbourne to 2066

International Container Terminal Services' (ICTSI) wholly owned subsidiary Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT) has secured a 26-year extension of its contract to operate and manage the Webb Dock East terminal at the Port of Melbourne in Australia.
The extension will see VICT continue to operate and manage the terminal until 2066.
This has moved the expiry date from 2040 and has resulted in a remaining contract life of 40 years at Australia’s largest general cargo and container port.
ICTSI has made long-term investments in VICT since the original lease was agreed in 2014.
The company is currently implementing a new investment program scheduled for completion in late 2027. Upgrades under this program include a new neo-Panamax ship-to-shore quay crane, four hybrid automated straddle carriers, and the extension of two container stacking blocks.
The agreement will take effect upon the satisfaction of customary conditions precedent applicable to transactions of this nature.
ICTSI said the Port of Melbourne has seen substantive growth in recent years, including record trade in FY2025, when it handled approximately US$154 billion in trade. This is expected to continue, with container trade at the port forecast to double over the next 30 years.