Vancouver port authority names contractor for Roberts Bank terminal project

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority has selected TerraMarine as the preferred proponent for the landmass and wharf component of the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project.
Subject to final contract negotiations, the terminal is projected by the authority to increase container capacity on Canada's west coast by more than 30 per cent.
Comprising FlatironDragados Canada, Van Oord Canada, Aecon Constructors, and Carlson Construction Group, the TerraMarine group is supported by design firm Arcadis Professional Services Canada alongside sub-consultants Stantec Consulting, TYPSA, and Tetra Tech Canada.
This target price design-build contract involves constructing a marine landmass, a wharf structure, a widened causeway, and an expanded tug basin.
Following a request for qualifications in July 2025, three teams were shortlisted in November 2025 before proposals were submitted in late May 2026. Financial close and construction mobilisation are scheduled for late 2027, with land reclamation starting in 2028.
The port authority stated that terminal operations are expected to begin in the mid-2030s. The project has secured key environmental approvals alongside consent from 27 First Nations under mutual benefits agreements.
Furthermore, a memorandum of understanding has been signed with Global Container Terminals to explore a joint operating and development agreement.