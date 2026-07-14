Vancouver port authority names contractor for Roberts Bank terminal project

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority has selected TerraMarine as the preferred proponent for the landmass and wharf component of the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project.

Subject to final contract negotiations, the terminal is projected by the authority to increase container capacity on Canada's west coast by more than 30 per cent.

Comprising FlatironDragados Canada, Van Oord Canada, Aecon Constructors, and Carlson Construction Group, the TerraMarine group is supported by design firm Arcadis Professional Services Canada alongside sub-consultants Stantec Consulting, TYPSA, and Tetra Tech Canada.

This target price design-build contract involves constructing a marine landmass, a wharf structure, a widened causeway, and an expanded tug basin.