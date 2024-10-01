Van Oord completes FSRU jetty at Wilhelmshaven, Germany
Van Oord has successfully completed the construction of a new floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) jetty at Wilhelmshaven in Germany on behalf of client Deutsche Energy Terminal (DET).
The project was managed by FSRU Wilhelmshaven, a joint venture between ENGIE and TES. The client and Van Oord developed a tailor-made integrated solution for the project. In order to expedite the process, monopiles, mainly used for offshore wind turbines, were used as the foundation for the new 600-metre-long jetty.
Van Oord was responsible for the procurement and construction of the FSRU jetty. In total, Van Oord installed 10 monopiles, including scour protection to prevent erosion. The foundations were then equipped with platforms, catwalks and furniture.
The trailing suction hopper dredger Vox Apolonia was then deployed to dredge the berth pocket and turning basin to the required depth.
Construction of the FSRU jetty was one of the priority projects backed by Germany’s LNG Acceleration Act, passed in May 2022. This law aims to plug the supply gap and bolster Germany’s security of supply when it comes to energy.