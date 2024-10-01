Van Oord completes FSRU jetty at Wilhelmshaven, Germany

The project was managed by FSRU Wilhelmshaven, a joint venture between ENGIE and TES. The client and Van Oord developed a tailor-made integrated solution for the project. In order to expedite the process, monopiles, mainly used for offshore wind turbines, were used as the foundation for the new 600-metre-long jetty.

Van Oord was responsible for the procurement and construction of the FSRU jetty. In total, Van Oord installed 10 monopiles, including scour protection to prevent erosion. The foundations were then equipped with platforms, catwalks and furniture.