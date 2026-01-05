US Coast Guard and MARAD conclude transition of deepwater port licensing duties
The US Maritime Administration (MARAD) and the US Coast Guard (USCG) have completed the transition of National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and environmental compliance responsibilities for deepwater port licences.
The change, announced on January 5, 2026, aligns with a federal executive order and the recently enacted Coast Guard Authorization Act (CGAA).
Under the new framework, MARAD will direct all NEPA-related and associated environmental reviews for deepwater port licence applications.
The USCG will serve as a cooperating agency, retaining its primary responsibility for the oversight of safety, design, construction, and operations of deepwater port facilities.
The transition is intended to streamline the environmental review process and eliminate duplicative requirements for industry applicants.
Federal officials stated that the shift aims to reduce costs and accelerate project approvals while maintaining established US maritime safety standards.
USCG noted this administrative change supports federal policies focused on increasing domestic energy production and improving regulatory efficiency as well as interagency coordination.