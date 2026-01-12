USACE issues permit for Port of Baltimore terminal project

To ensure vessel access, the project includes deepening and widening the Sparrows Point Channel and turning basin to -52 feet (-16 metres). This will require the mechanical dredging and placement of approximately 4.2 million cubic yards (3.2 million cubic metres) of material. The channel will connect to the Brewerton Federal Navigation Channel.

The USACE acted as the lead agency for the environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) using the FAST-41 process. Regulatory Project Manager Maria Teresi noted that the collaborative process allowed for the avoidance of 100 acres (40 hectares) of fill in the tidal Patapsco River.

The terminal will feature an on-dock rail facility intended to increase container throughput in conjunction with the Howard Street Tunnel vertical clearance improvement project. Adam Telle, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, stated the action is part of efforts to reduce bureaucratic delays for infrastructure projects.