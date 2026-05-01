US Transportation Department awards nearly $60m grant funding to Port of Guam

The US Department of Transportation's (DOT) Maritime Administration (MARAD) has awarded a US$59.6 million port infrastructure development program grant to the Port Authority of Guam to improve cargo capacity at the Port of Guam.

The project includes the acquisition and installation of three state-of-the-art ship-to-shore cargo cranes along with apprenticeship programs and partnerships with the Guam Community College and the Department of Labor to address workforce considerations and ensure long-term operational sustainability.

MARAD said the new equipment will increase cargo throughput and reduce vessel waiting time by 15 to 20 per cent.