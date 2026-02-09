US seaport container imports fall in January after tariff-driven surge last year

US seaports in January handled 6.8 per cent less container import volume than the year-ago month, when US companies rushed in goods to front-run tariffs. This sent imports soaring to a record high for the month, supply chain technology provider Descartes Systems Group said on Monday.

Investors monitor US container imports because they are a bellwether for economic health, including consumer demand that is the main driver of the domestic economy. They also show the effects of US trade policies that ripple from Main Street to Wall Street.