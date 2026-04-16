US-Iran friction sends Fujairah marine fuel sales into a slump

Marine fuel sales at the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah port fell sharply to a fresh low in March after the US-Iran conflict disrupted supply and demand in the key Middle Eastern bunker hub, according to latest data and trade sources.

Located in the Gulf of Oman, just outside the Strait of Hormuz, Fujairah is a key refuelling point for ships carrying oil and fuel out of the region.

Bunker sales, excluding lubricants, totalled 158,852 cubic metres (about 157,300 tonnes) in March, the lowest on record, according to data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone published by SP Global Energy and historical data available since 2021.