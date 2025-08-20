US Great Lakes port breakwater repaired, new work begins
The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Buffalo District, has completed a multi-year repair of Oswego’s West Arrowhead Breakwater and has started construction on its Outer West Breakwater. The projects are part of more than $82 million invested in the harbour’s four breakwaters over the last decade to ensure safe navigation, the agency said.
The Port of Oswego is the first US port of call on the Great Lakes, and its breakwaters are critical for protecting commercial and recreational vessels. Repairs to the 2,700 feet (823 metres) of the West Arrowhead Breakwater, a project that began in 2018, were completed in August 2025. The work was 100 per cent federally funded and involved the placement of more than 146,000 tons of stone.
USACE added that work has now begun on the Outer West Breakwater, which has been damaged by storms and deterioration for over 90 years. A $9.1 million contract was awarded to Michigan-based Great Lakes Dock and Materials to repair a 600-foot section. This work began in August 2025 and is scheduled to be completed by winter 2026.
Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, the USACE Buffalo District commander, stated that the investment ensures the breakwaters will protect vessels, people, and the local economy for decades to come. The harbour’s federal navigation channel will remain open during the construction.