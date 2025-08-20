US Great Lakes port breakwater repaired, new work begins

The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Buffalo District, has completed a multi-year repair of Oswego’s West Arrowhead Breakwater and has started construction on its Outer West Breakwater. The projects are part of more than $82 million invested in the harbour’s four breakwaters over the last decade to ensure safe navigation, the agency said.

The Port of Oswego is the first US port of call on the Great Lakes, and its breakwaters are critical for protecting commercial and recreational vessels. Repairs to the 2,700 feet (823 metres) of the West Arrowhead Breakwater, a project that began in 2018, were completed in August 2025. The work was 100 per cent federally funded and involved the placement of more than 146,000 tons of stone.