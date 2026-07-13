US court junks activists' legal challenge against Delfin LNG port

The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit on July 7 dismissed a legal challenge against a deepwater port licence issued to Delfin. In denying the petition for review, the court ruled that three environmental activist groups failed to establish standing because they could not show any project-related injury.

The US Maritime Administration (MARAD) first authorised the export facility, which is designed to ship liquefied natural gas, in 2017.

Although the Biden administration demanded further environmental assessments and withheld the licence in 2024, the project was subsequently revived.