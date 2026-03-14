US authorizes 13 per cent increase in exports at Venture Global's Plaquemines LNG terminal

US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright has authorized a 13 per cent increase in exports at Venture Global's Plaquemines liquefied natural gas terminal in Louisiana, the US Department of Energy said on Friday.
The move allows additional exports of up to 0.45 billion cubic feet per day of US natural gas as LNG to non-free-trade-agreement (non-FTA) countries from the Plaquemines LNG Terminal, the DOE said in the statement.
Plaquemines LNG, which is the second-largest LNG facility in the United States, will now export up to 3.85 billion cubic feet per day to both FTA and non-FTA countries, it said.
Venture Global is the second-largest US LNG exporter. Plaquemines is its second export terminal, and it shipped two million tonnes of LNG last month, according to LSEG data.
"We will see meaningful additions to US LNG export capacity at Plaquemines immediately and other facilities commencing operations in future weeks and months," Wright said in the statement.
(Reporting by Preetika Parashuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates and Tom Hogue)