US agency, consortium sign $553m loan for Angola minerals port/railway revamp

The US International Development Finance Corporation signed a $553 million loan with a consortium of firms on Wednesday for the refurbishment of an Angolan railway line - part of the Lobito critical minerals transport corridor.

The high-profile US-backed Lobito Corridor, which will connect copper and cobalt mines to the Atlantic coast, is part of Washington's global push to secure access to strategic metals and its efforts to counter Chinese influence in Africa.

Under the deal signed at a ceremony in Washington, the DFC will provide financing to the Lobito Atlantic Railway, a consortium of Portugal's Mota Engil, commodities trading firm Trafigura and rail firm Vecturis.