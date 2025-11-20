Unions at Woodside's Pluto 2 LNG move to clear path for strike action

A union group applied to Australia's labour tribunal on Thursday for permission to strike at Woodside Energy's Pluto 2 project before the end of the year, in a battle over pay at the under-construction facility.

A strike by construction workers could slow work to expand Woodside's Pluto LNG plant in Western Australia and delay the company's plan to ship the first liquefied natural gas cargo from Pluto 2 in the second half of 2026.

The Offshore Alliance, a group of the notorious Maritime Union of Australia and the Australian Workers Union, said salary negotiations with Bechtel had gone nowhere and its next move was to strike.