UK's Sunderland Port to open offshore decommissioning facility

The new base will have access to 540 metres of deep-water berths, allowing it to handle a range of project cargoes. The decommissioning facility will also benefit from the use of multiple heavy-lift cranes, two of which have the capability to perform tandem lifts of up to 240 tonnes.

Analysts expect that, within the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS), decommissioning expenditure will reach a peak of more than £2.5 billion (US$3.3 billion) per year in the next two decades, as valued by the North Sea Transition Authority, representing a huge opportunity for the region.