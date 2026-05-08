UK's Port of Blyth unveils £100m wharf expansion project

The Port of Blyth in the UK has officially launched its Battleship Wharf expansion scheme, under which key infrastructure will be expanded to increase the port's capacity to support offshore wind energy construction and similar projects.
The early development phase of the scheme is being jointly funded by Port of Blyth, Northumberland County Council, and the North East Combined Authority, and match funding £275,000 (US$373,000) awarded by the Crown Estate.
The port expects that up to £100 million (US$140 million) will be invested over the course of the project.
The Battleship Wharf expansion is designed to unlock new operational capacity at the Port, enabling it to handle larger offshore energy projects.
The project will deliver upgraded marine and terminal infrastructure, including approximately three hectares of reclaimed land and up to 260 metres of quay extensions and rock revetment linking to the new deep-water berth adjacent to JDR cable factory to enable seamless operations.
Channel and berth deepening will allow larger vessels to access the port, supported by additional heavy-duty handling equipment to accommodate next-generation offshore components.