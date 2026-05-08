UK's Port of Blyth unveils £100m wharf expansion project

The Port of Blyth in the UK has officially launched its Battleship Wharf expansion scheme, under which key infrastructure will be expanded to increase the port's capacity to support offshore wind energy construction and similar projects.

The early development phase of the scheme is being jointly funded by Port of Blyth, Northumberland County Council, and the North East Combined Authority, and match funding £275,000 (US$373,000) awarded by the Crown Estate.

The port expects that up to £100 million (US$140 million) will be invested over the course of the project.