UK's Port of Barrow to benefit from major expansion

The masterplan sets out a number of core objectives. Under the first objective, which aims to help build Barrow’s capabilities in advanced engineering, ABP outlines how the port will respond to new demand created by the AUKUS deal, which will make it critical for the port to expand its capacity to support the manufacturing and shipping of submarine sections.

ABP has been working alongside BAE Systems to transfer land that will allow a major increase in BAE Systems’ production capacity.