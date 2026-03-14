Ukrainian drones strike oil refinery, port in Russia's Krasnodar region

Ukrainian drones struck an oil refinery and a port overnight in Russia's southern Krasnodar region, causing injuries and damage, local authorities said on Saturday.

In a statement on Telegram, Krasnodar authorities said three people had been injured in a strike on Port Kavkaz, which ships grains and LPG and lies on the Kerch Strait opposite Crimea.

A service vessel and the pier complex had been damaged, according to the statement.

Authorities said in a separate statement a fire had broken out at the region's Afipsky oil refinery after a drone struck the facility.

Russia's Defence Ministry said it had downed 87 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 31 over the Sea of Azov and 16 over the Krasnodar region.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Tom Hogue)