UK firm selected for front-end engineering design for Singapore LNG terminal expansion
UK-based engineering consultancy Wood has been awarded the front-end engineering design (FEED) contract for the development of Singapore’s Second LNG Terminal by Singapore LNG Corporation.
This project will feature a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), a specialised vessel used for LNG and the first vessel of its kind deployed permanently for Singapore.
The terminal will be located at Jurong Port and will feature facilities for the transfer of regasified LNG from the FSRU to the onshore gas transmission network. Wood will review the FSRU design and coordinate its integration into the onshore connecting infrastructure.
Wood personnel based in Singapore will be involved in delivering the project, with subject matter experts in Ireland and Scotland supporting the marine infrastructure design and experts in Spain supporting the FSRU design.
According to the Singapore Economic Development Board, more than 95 per cent of electricity in Singapore is generated from natural gas. Wood expects an estimated five million tonnes per annum of additional capacity to come from this expansion, thus allowing the new terminal to further enhance and secure Singapore’s growing energy needs.