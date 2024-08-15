Turkey's Yilport unveils expansion plans for two ports in El Salvador

Yilport will operate the ports of La Union and Acajutla in partnership with El Salvador's Autonomous Port Executive Commission (Comison Ejecutiva Portuaria Autonoma; CEPA). These steps are in line with a broader plan of economic revitalisation that was announced earlier this week by Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele.

The works will entail tripling the existing capacity at the Port of Acajutla and dredging and major upgrades at the Port of La Union. The latter port, which lies on El Salvador's eastern coast, was completed in 2008 but has since remained closed.