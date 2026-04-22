Trucker protest freezes grain loading at key Argentine port

At least 10 vessels were delayed in loading grains on Tuesday at Argentina's Quequen port as truckers demanding higher freight rates block access to the terminal, a source at the port said.

"No trucks are entering with grain, we are completely paralysed," the source told Reuters.

The protest is being staged by truck drivers camped along a road leading to the port, where they are preventing grain trucks from passing while negotiating tariff increases with grain storage firms and farm producer groups, the source said.

Quequen, in the south of Buenos Aires province, loaded 2.4 million tonnes of soybeans in 2025, equal to 20 per cent of the oilseed exported by Argentina last year.