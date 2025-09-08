Trans Mountain's Vancouver port dredging to be finished by 2027

Canadian pipeline operator Trans Mountain expects dredging works at the port in Vancouver to be completed at the end of 2026 or early 2027, which will allow ships to load more oil than before, a senior executive said on Monday.

"Right now, Aframaxes can only leave our dock 70 per cent full," Jennifer Pierce, Chief Administrative Officer at Trans Mountain said at the APPEC conference in Singapore.

"When this dredging is completed at the end of '26, beginning of 2027, an Aframax would be able to move from the dock 100 per cent full. So that's a significant uplift to the competitiveness for our shippers."