Thessaloniki Port Authority signs €196m contract for Pier 6 expansion

Thessaloniki Port Authority and the joint venture of METKA and TEKAL have signed a construction works contract for the expansion of the marine infrastructure at Pier 6 of the Port of Thessaloniki. The agreement was signed on November 19.

The project, budgeted at €195.6 million ($207 million), has an implementation period of 40 months. The scope of work involves expanding Pier 6 by an additional 513 metres in length and 306.5 metres in width.