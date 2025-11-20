Thessaloniki Port Authority signs €196m contract for Pier 6 expansion

Thessaloniki Port Authority and the joint venture of METKA and TEKAL have signed a construction works contract for the expansion of the marine infrastructure at Pier 6 of the Port of Thessaloniki. The agreement was signed on November 19.
The project, budgeted at €195.6 million ($207 million), has an implementation period of 40 months. The scope of work involves expanding Pier 6 by an additional 513 metres in length and 306.5 metres in width.
Additionally, the project includes significant dredging of the navigation channel and manoeuvring area to facilitate the safe mooring of ultra large container vessels.
Upon completion, the port's container terminal capacity is expected to increase from the current 650,000 TEU to 1,500,000 TEU. The upgraded infrastructure will enable the port to accommodate vessels of up to 24,000 TEU.
Dr. Ioannis Tsaras, CEO of Thessaloniki Port Authority, stated, “The expansion of Pier 6 creates the conditions for Thessaloniki to strengthen its role in the Mediterranean as a strategic trade hub for Southeast Europe.”
The project financing will be covered by the port authority’s existing capital and bank loans.