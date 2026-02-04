Texas deepwater oil export project wins US regulatory approval

The US Transport Department on Tuesday approved a licence for oil transport and storage company Sentinel Midstream's planned deepwater oil export project off the Texas coast.

Transport Secretary Sean Duffy said in a statement to Reuters the Texas GulfLink project is part of the Trump administration's effort to boost the US oil industry and production and allow for the export of up to one million barrels of crude oil per day. The Texas GulfLink deepwater port will be located approximately 26.6 nautical miles off the coast of Brazoria County, Texas.

President Donald Trump is pushing for faster approvals of projects that will help bolster the US energy industry, including fossil fuel production.

Sentinel Midstream did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In September, the Environmental Protection Agency issued a Clean Air Act permit that allows for the use of an offshore support vessel to control volatile organic compound emissions at the company's proposed Texas GulfLink deepwater port.