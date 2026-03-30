Tanger Med port forecasts traffic surge from gulf conflict

Morocco's Tanger Med, Africa's largest container port, is expecting a potential increase in calls by ships as escalating tensions in the Middle East force shipping lines to re-route services around Africa, the port authority's managing director said.

Major container carriers including Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd and CMA CGM said this month they are re-routing vessels around the Cape of Good Hope.

Re-routing would add an additional 10 to 14 days of transit time for vessels diverted via the Cape of Good Hope to reach Tanger Med, Idriss Aarabi, managing director of Tanger Med, told Reuters by email.