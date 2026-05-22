Syria taps CMA CGM for free zone dry port operations

Syria's General Authority for Borders and Customs has signed an agreement with French shipping and logistics group CMA CGM to operate two dry ports within the free zones of Adra, in Damascus' outskirts, and Aleppo, Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Tuesday.

The deal covers the management and operation of the dry ports to support logistics and trade. It coincided with the launch of a trial freight train linking Latakia port, which is Syria’s principal maritime access point, to Adra after a 14-year halt due to the Syrian civil war.

CMA CGM was not immediately available for comment.