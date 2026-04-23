Swedish ship calls decline while cargo volumes remain stable in Q1 2026

The number of vessels calling at Swedish ports declined by more than three per cent during the first three months of the year, even though cargo volumes saw a marginal increase.

Data from the Swedish Maritime Administration showed that approximately nine out of ten goods continue to be transported to or from the country by sea.

Niclas Härenstam, the Director of Communications at the Swedish Maritime Administration, noted that shipping maintains stable freight and passenger flows despite global uncertainty. He explained that a trend toward fewer ship calls remains consistent with patterns seen in recent years.