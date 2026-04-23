Swedish ship calls decline while cargo volumes remain stable in Q1 2026

The number of vessels calling at Swedish ports declined by more than three per cent during the first three months of the year, even though cargo volumes saw a marginal increase.
Data from the Swedish Maritime Administration showed that approximately nine out of ten goods continue to be transported to or from the country by sea.
Niclas Härenstam, the Director of Communications at the Swedish Maritime Administration, noted that shipping maintains stable freight and passenger flows despite global uncertainty. He explained that a trend toward fewer ship calls remains consistent with patterns seen in recent years.
While the frequency of arrivals has gradually decreased, the volume of cargo has remained relatively steady during the period. The administration indicated that this shift suggests shipping companies are optimising capacity and deploying larger vessels.
Towards the end of the quarter, the volume of cargo carried on tankers experienced an uptick. Härenstam suggested this increase signalled, "expected uncertainty in future supply, likely related to the unrest in the Middle East and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz."
Passenger numbers reached just over three million for the period, which ended on March 31. This figure was reported to be in line with the totals recorded during the same timeframe last year.